Harris utters a profanity in advice to young Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has used a profanity while offering advice to young Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders about how to break down barriers. The vice president made the comment Monday while participating in a conversation moderated by actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang. Yang had asked Harris what it means to be the first vice president of Asian descent and how that heritage has informed her views. Harris said sometimes people won’t open the door for you and you need to kick it down. Harris’ response included the profanity, prompting laughter from the audience and the vice president. Harris then asked the audience to excuse her language.

