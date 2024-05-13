German ex-leader Angela Merkel’s memoirs to be published in late November, titled ‘Freedom’

BERLIN (AP) — A publisher says former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s memoirs will be released in late November, nearly three years after the end of her 16-year tenure at the helm of one of Europe’s biggest powers. Publisher Kiepenheuer & Witsch announced Monday that the roughly 700-page volume, titled “Freiheit” (“Freedom”), will be published on Nov. 26. Merkel co-wrote the book with her longtime assistant and adviser, Beate Baumann. Merkel, a former scientist who grew up in communist East Germany, became Germany’s first female chancellor on Nov. 22, 2005. The 69-year-old steered Germany through a succession of crises including the global financial crisis, the migrant crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.