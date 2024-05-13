Feds accuse Rhode Island of warehousing kids with mental health, developmental disabilities

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary Cunha said Monday that Rhode Island violated the civil rights of hundreds of children with mental health or developmental disabilities by routinely and unnecessarily segregating them at Bradley Hospital, an acute-care psychiatric hospital. Cunha said the federal government’s multi-year investigation found that rather than complying with its legal obligation to provide services in the most integrated setting the state instead left them hospitalized at Bradley for months, and in some cases, for more than a year. Cunha said it was “appalling” for the state to warehouse children in a psychiatric institution.

