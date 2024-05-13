Fans flock to Paris to cheer as Lise Davidsen becomes classical music’s Taylor Swift
By RONALD BLUM
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Taylor Swift isn’t the only singer fans are flocking to Paris to hear. Lise Davidsen has become classical music’s biggest draw, attracting crowds to the Paris Opéra for her first performances in the title role of Strauss’ “Salome” during the same week Swift filled La Défense Arena across town for the start of her Eras Tour’s European leg. American director Lydia Steier, who staged the sex-and-alcohol-fueled “Salome” at the Bastille, calls Davidsen “the voice of the century.” The audience whooped after the final note of a performance Sunday, the second of seven Davidsen performances in “Salome” through May 28.