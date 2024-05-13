Skip to Content
Biden blocks Chinese-backed crypto mining firm from land ownership near Wyoming missile base

Published 1:51 pm

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday issued an order blocking a Chinese-backed cryptocurrency mining firm from owning land near a Wyoming nuclear missile base, calling its proximity to the base a “national security risk.” The order forces the divestment of property operated as a crypto mining facility near the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base. It also forces the removal of certain equipment owned by MineOne Partners Ltd., a firm that is partly owned by the Chinese state. The move was made in coordination with the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

The Associated Press

