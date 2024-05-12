A police officer was killed in Pakistan-held Kashmir during protests against price hikes

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A protest against rising costs of food, fuel and utility bills has turned violent in Pakistani-controlled portion of Kashmir, leaving a police officer dead and dozens of people injured. Traders in some of the cities in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir pulled their shutters down on Saturday while protesters burned tires to express their anger. Officials say a police officer was killed in Dadyal town. Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, the prime minister in Pakistan-held Kashmir, said he was ready to consider the demands of the protesters but urged them not to indulge in violence. Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday convened a meeting to discuss how to calm the protests.

