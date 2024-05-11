Haitians demand the resignation and arrest of the country’s police chief after a new gang attack

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A growing number of civilians and police officers are demanding the dismissal and arrest of Haiti’s police chief as heavily armed gangs launched a new attack in the capital of Port-au-Prince. Gunmen seized control of yet another police station after raiding the coastal community of Gressier in the western tip of Port-au-Prince starting late Friday. They injured people, burned cars and attacked homes and other infrastructure as scores of people fled into the nearby mountains following a barrage of gunfire overnight late Friday. It was not immediately known if anyone died.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.