Despite Indiana’s strong record of second-in-command women, they’ve never held its highest office

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is one of 18 states that has never had a female governor. But four out of its five past lieutenant governors have been women. That’s likely to remain true after this week’s party primaries. GOP gubernatorial nominee Mike Braun announced the day after his primary victory he is endorsing state Rep. Julie McGuire for lieutenant governor. If she is elected by party delegates at the GOP convention next month, McGuire would be the latest woman in the number-two role in Indiana. Braun will face Democrat Jennifer McCormick in November, but the state’s solidly Republican voting base is likely to back him.

