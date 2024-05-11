At least 11 dead, mostly students, in Indonesia bus crash after brakes apparently failed, police say

BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian officials say a bus slammed into cars and motorbikes after its brakes apparently malfunctioned in West Java province, killing at least 11 people, mostly students, and injuring dozens of others. The bus carrying 61 students and teachers was returning to a high school in Depok outside Jakarta, the capital, from the hilly resort area of Bandung after a graduation celebration, said a West Java police spokesperson. He said it sped out of control on a downhill road and crossed lanes, hitting several cars and motorbikes before it crashed into an electricity pole. Nine people died at the scene, while two others died later in the hospital. Fifty-three other people were hospitalized with injuries, including some in critical condition.

