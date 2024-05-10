The Latest | More than 100,000 flee Rafah as fighting breaks out on the city’s outskirts
By The Associated Press
The U.N. says about 110,000 people have fled Rafah in southern Gaza, as heavy fighting between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants leaves aid crossings inaccessible and food and fuel supplies grow critically low. An official for the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says all crossings into southern Gaza remain closed, cutting off supplies and preventing medical evacuations and the movement of humanitarian staff. Some 1.3 million Palestinians — over half Gaza’s population — had sought refuge in Rafah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a U.S. threat to withhold some weapons will not deter Israel from expanding its offensive in Gaza.