New York’s legal weed program plagued by inexperienced leaders, report finds

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s legal cannabis market has been hampered by inexperienced leaders who treated the state licensing agency like a “mission-driven” startup rather than a government office, according to an internal review. The report released Friday detailed several problems at the state Office of Cannabis Management, including constantly shifting licensing rules, poor transparency and an absence of enforcement mechanisms, all of which have stalled the legal market and allowed illicit storefronts to flourish. Gov. Kathy Hochul has called the state’s program a “disaster.” She ordered the comprehensive review in March. She told reporters the agency’s leader would depart his post in the coming months.

