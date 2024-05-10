Kansas’ governor vetoes a bill for extending child support to fetuses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill aimed at ensuring that judges order child support payments for fetuses. Critics saw the measure scuttled Friday by the Democratic governor as a move by anti-abortion groups toward giving fetuses the same rights as the mothers-to-be carrying them. The bill was similar to a Georgia law and measures introduced in at least five other states. Supporters in the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature argued that they were trying to make sure that the costs associated with a pregnancy and a birth are covered. Legislators cannot consider overriding Kelly’s veto because they adjourned their annual session May 1.

