Justice Kavanaugh says unpopular rulings can later become ‘fabric of American constitutional law’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh says U.S. history shows court decisions unpopular in their time later can become part of the “fabric of American constitutional law.” Kavanaugh spoke Friday in Texas at a conference attended by judges, attorneys and other court personnel. In a question and answer session, Kavanaugh was not asked about any of the current court’s rulings, such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade federal abortion protections in 2022. But he noted a series of divisive court opinions in the 1950s and ’60s on civil and criminal rights, free speech, education and school prayer.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.