Iowa sex trafficking victim who killed alleged abuser sought by authorities

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a teen sex-trafficking victim convicted of fatally stabbing a man whom she accused of abusing her has absconded from her probation. The Iowa Department of Corrections issued a nationwide warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Pieper Lewis this month after learning she had been removed from a treatment center in Atlanta and then failed to show up to probation meetings. Lewis had faced a 20-year prison sentence for the June 2020 fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. Lewis had said she was trafficked to Brooks against her will and forced to have sex with him multiple times at age 15.

