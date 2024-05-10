How West Virginia’s first transgender elected official is influencing local politics

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Rosemary Ketchum became West Virginia’s first openly transgender lawmaker when she was elected to the Wheeling City Council in 2020. Now, she’s running for mayor of the city of around 26,000 in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Ketchum says her time in local politics has given her hope for American democracy. While leaders nationwide may be focused on divisive social issues, she said most of her work has to do with quelling traffic, filling potholes and developing the local economy. During her time in office, she helped establish the city’s first internal position focused on forging relationships with people experiencing homelessness.

