Hope fades for dozens missing days after South Africa building collapse as death toll rises to 12
By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Hope is fading for dozens of workers buried for days in the rubble of a building that collapsed in South Africa. The death toll rose to 12 on Friday and more than 40 were still missing. Authorities said rescuers were now faced with the challenge of moving thousands of tons of concrete with heavy machinery to see if there are any more survivors. The five-story building was under construction in the city of George on South Africa’s south coast when it collapsed on Monday. At least 41 workers are missing and there are fears that the final death toll could exceed 50.