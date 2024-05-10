Fine dining, at a new high. A Michelin-starred chef will take his cuisine to our upper atmosphere
By JAMES BROOKS
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN (AP) — A Danish Michelin-starred chef has teamed up with the Florida-based startup Space Perspective to take fine-dining to our upper atmosphere in late 2025. Six guests are set to ascend to the stratosphere, where they will enjoy an immersive dining experience served up by chef Rasmus Munk. The 33-year-old Munk will travel with guests and serve the meal from a small kitchen. He says his menu will be inspired by the impact of space innovation. They will travel aboard Spaceship Neptune, a pressurized capsule attached to a balloon, to around 100,000 feet — about 30,480 meters — above sea level. The guests will then dine with a unique view of the Earth for the price of $495,000 per ticket.