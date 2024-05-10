Court upholds a Nebraska woman’s murder conviction, life sentence in dismemberment killing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the first-degree murder conviction and life sentence of a 30-year-old woman in the 2017 death and dismemberment of a Nebraska hardware store clerk. Bailey Boswell was convicted in 2020 in the death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. Boswell’s co-defendant and boyfriend at the time of the killing, 58-year-old Aubrey Trail, was convicted of the same charges in 2019. He was sentenced to death in 2021. Prosecutors say Boswell met Loofe on the dating app Tinder and lured her to the apartment where she was strangled. Loofe’s body parts were later found cut into 14 pieces and left in garbage bags along rural roads in southeastern Nebraska.

