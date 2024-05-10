Billy Graham statue for U.S. Capitol to be unveiled next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A statue of the late Rev. Billy Graham set to stand inside the U.S. Capitol to represent North Carolina will be unveiled next week in a ceremony. The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association says House Speaker Mike Johnson, other congressional members and the family of the Charlotte-born evangelist are expected to attend Thursday’s unveiling in Washington. The North Carolina General Assembly approved legislation in 2015 asking a congressional committee to eventually approve a likeness of Graham for display. Graham died in 2018 at age 99. Each state gets two statues. Graham’s statue will replace one of early 20th-century Gov. Charles Aycock.

