Alaska governor issues disaster declaration for areas affected by flooding from breakup of river ice

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy has issued a state disaster declaration for southwest Alaska communities that have experienced flooding due to the spring breakup of river ice and snowmelt. The Anchorage Daily News reports that water surrounded some homes in low-lying areas of the regional hub of Bethel, while much of Kwethluk was flooded and high water cut off access to the airport in Napaskiak. Authorities say significant snow amounts and ice contributed to the higher waters and flooding, with conditions made worse by an ice dam that formed near the mouth of the Kuskokwim River. A flood warning was in place for the Kuskokwim River.

