PR executive reportedly departs China’s Baidu after comments glorifying overwork draw backlash
By ZEN SOO
AP Technology Writer
HONG KONG (AP) — A top Baidu public relations executive has reportedly departed the Chinese technology company after she drew public outcry over comments that were seen as glorifying a culture of overwork. Baidu’s head of communications Qu Jing implied in a series of social media videos that she was not concerned about her employees as she was “not their mom” and said she only cared about results. A Baidu employee on Friday confirmed to The Associated Press that Qu was no longer with the firm. Qu had apologized earlier and said her videos did not reflect Baidu’s stance.