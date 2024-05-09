Nelly Korda shoots 69 to put herself in position for a record-setting 6th straight win on LPGA Tour

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Nelly Korda put herself in position for a record sixth straight win on the LPGA Tour, shooting a relatively mistake-free 3-under 69 in the first round of the Cognizant Founders Cup. The round of four birdies and a bogey on the Upper Montclair Country Club left the 25-year-old American four shots behind early leader Madelene Sagstrom, who had a 65 on a course she loves. Korda played alongside defending champion Jin Young Ko of South Korea and 2022 titlist Minjee Lee of Australia. Korda says “still a long, long ways away from Sunday.”

