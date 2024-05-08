Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch co-authors book on laws. ‘Over Ruled’ to be released Aug. 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will have a book out this summer on a subject he has commented upon often, the volume of laws in the U.S. Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that ”Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law” will be released Aug. 6. The book is written by Gorsuch and one of his former clerks, Janie Nitze. Harper says Gorsuch and Nitze will review a variety of legal cases, from fishermen in Florida to an Internet entrepreneur in Massachusetts, and how Americans find themselves “trapped unex­pectedly in a legal maze.”

