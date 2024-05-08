Slow to expand, internet casino gambling is the future of US betting, industry execs say
By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Internet casino gambling is legal in only a handful of states, but the industry is convinced it is the future of betting, even as some worry about cannibalizing physical casinos. Speaking Wednesday at gambling industry conference in New Jersey, industry executives acknowledged the difficulty they’ve had in expanding the legalization of online casino games. Yet they remain certain that, like many other industries, the future of gambling is online. That’s particularly true as federal post-pandemic budget aid dries up. Internet betting also faces claims from some gambling companies that online betting is cannibalizing revenue from physical casinos, a hotly debated topic in the industry.