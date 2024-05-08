Skip to Content
No hate crime charges filed against man who yelled racist slurs at Utah women’s basketball team

By REBECCA BOONE
Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho prosecutor won’t bring hate crime charges against an 18-year-old accused of shouting a racist slur at members of the Utah women’s basketball team while the team was in Idaho to attend the NCAA Tournament. The deputy attorney for the city of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in a document called the use of the slur detestable and incredibly offensive. Still, he said there wasn’t evidence suggesting that the man was threatening physical harm to the women or their property. He decided the conduct is protected by the First Amendment and can’t be charged under Idaho’s hate crime law.

