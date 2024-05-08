How a Texas man is testing out-of-state abortions by asking a court to subpoena his ex-partner

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man is petitioning a court for information over his former partner’s alleged out-of-state abortion, setting up a first-of-its-kind legal test to the limits of statewide abortion bans. This comes as some states work to expand abortion access and others to further limit it following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of nationwide abortion access two years ago. That decision left legalizing the procedure up to individual states. Antiabortion activists say the next step is to test the standards of these restrictions. Abortion advocates call the legal actions a scare tactic aimed at intimidating people seeking legal procedures.

