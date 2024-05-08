Dozens still missing after Monday’s South Africa building collapse. 7 confirmed dead

GEORGE, South Africa (AP) — Rescue teams are continuing to search for dozens of construction workers who are believed to be buried in the rubble of an unfinished five-story apartment building that collapsed in South Africa on Monday. Seven workers have been confirmed dead, while authorities in the city of George on South Africa’s south coast released new information Wednesday on the injuries. They say 16 of the 29 people rescued from the debris were in a critical condition in hospitals and another six had life-threatening injuries. A total of 75 construction workers were on the building site when the structure collapsed. At least 39 are still unaccounted for.

By NQOBILE NTSHANGASE and GERALD IMRAY Associated Press

