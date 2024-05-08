Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Serbian president hail ‘ironclad’ friendship in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with the Serbian president in Belgrade, with both sides expressing optimism that the visit will further boost the “ironclad” friendly relations between China and the Balkan country. Xi arrived in Serbia to a warm welcome on Tuesday evening from France, where he had a high-stakes state visit dominated by trade disputes and Russia’s war in Ukraine. Thousands of people chanting “China-Serbia” and waving flags were bused in from across Serbia to attend a welcoming ceremony for Xi on Wednesday in front of the Serbia Palace. Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic addressed the crowd from a balcony, calling Xi an “ironclad” friend. Xi will proceed to Hungary later on Wednesday.

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC and JOVANA GEC Associated Press

