Mother of Australian surfers killed in Mexico gives moving tribute to sons at a beach in San Diego

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mother of two Australian surfers killed in Mexico has delivered a moving tribute to her sons at a beach in San Diego. Debra Robinson noted that her son Jake loved surfing so much that, as a doctor, he liked to work in hospitals near the beach. Robinson thanked Australian officials and supporters there and in the United States, where her son Callum lived. While she thanked Mexico’s ambassador to Australia, she notably did not thank the local officials in Baja California who eventually found the bodies of her sons and fellow American surfer Jack Carter Rhoad. The three foreigners were allegedly killed by car thieves.

