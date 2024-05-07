‘Be the wave of kindness in someone’s day’: Students hide ducks with kind messages

By Lia Lando

Click here for updates on this story

KENMORE, New York (WKBW) — Students from Kenmore Junior Senior High’s Big Picture program are getting their ducks in a row for a good cause.

They attached messages of kindness and inspiration to 45 rubber ducks Friday and hid them in the village with the goal of making someone’s day.

Jaeda Morgan, who wrote, “Be the wave of kindness in someone’s day,” on her duck is hoping her message reaches those who need to hear it.

“Being positive and being kind can really cheer somebody up and I believe if you put positive energy out into the world that will come back to you,” Jaeda says.

Madeline Figueroa wants people to feel good about who they are. She wrote, “be original” and says she wants people to embrace who they are and, “not follow other people. Not like everybody else.”

Student Klayton O’Sullivan says, “You don’t need permission to live.” He hopes people have the confidence to pursue their dreams and explains, “I wrote this because I feel like you should be able to do what you want. You don’t need to ask permission.” He says when someone finds his duck he hopes they realize they don’t need to rely on others opinions, “I really hope that they realize that they don’t need to be restricted in doing what they want to do.”

“Stay safe and sound forever,” is the message on Kyro Verdejo Zarbo’s duck. She’s reminding people to be cautious, “because a lot of bad things happen in the world. Just be aware of your surroundings.”

All of these students want you to be on the lookout for their hidden ducks in the village of Kenmore. They placed them in various locations along Delaware because they all agree that we never know what someone is going through. They could look like they have it all together and they even have a smile but they could be hurting inside. “Usually there’s something deeper but being kind will help them out,” says Jaeda.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.