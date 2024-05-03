Mick Jagger wades into politics, taking verbal jab at Louisiana state governor at performance

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rolling Stones’ frontman Mick Jagger waded into Louisiana politics during the band’s performance at The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The 80-year-old Jagger was making remarks about inclusion during Thursday’s show when he aimed a remark at Gov. Jeff Landry, who was not in attendance. Jagger said: “We want to include him too, even if he wants to take us back to the Stone Age.” Landry, a Republican who has made national headlines for his conservative policies, clapped back on social media. He posted the message: “You can’t always get what you want. The only person who might remember the Stone Age is Mick Jagger. Love you buddy, you’re always welcome in Louisiana!”

