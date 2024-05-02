Texas school board accepts separation agreement with superintendent over student banned from musical

SHERMAN, Texas (AP) — A Texas school board has accepted a voluntary separation agreement with its superintendent who was suspended after removing a transgender student from a role in the musical “Oklahoma!” The board did not reveal the terms of the settlement it agreed to Wednesday with Tyson Bennett. The board in November apologized and reinstated 17-year-old Max Hightower and the remainder of the original cast after a public outcry in the city near the Oklahoma border and about 65 miles north of Dallas. Hightower’s father has said school officials told them the cast changes that included replacing some girls were due to a new school policy that only males play males and females play females.

