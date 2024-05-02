A former Milwaukee election official is fined $3,000 for obtaining fake absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Milwaukee election official convicted of misconduct in office and fraud for obtaining fake absentee ballots has been sentenced to one year of probation and fined $3,000. Forty-seven year-old Kimberly Zapata also was ordered Thursday to complete 120 hours of community service. Prosecutors charged Zapata in November 2022 with one felony count of misconduct in public office and three misdemeanor counts of election fraud. A jury in March found her guilty on all four counts. Zapata says she regretted her actions she said “stemmed from a complete emotional breakdown.” She says she has autism spectrum disorder, which makes it difficult for her to regulate emotions, sensory input and thought processes.

