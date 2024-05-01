Warsaw synagogue attacked with three firebombs in the night, but no one is hurt

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s chief rabbi says that Warsaw’s main synagogue was attacked with firebombs in the night by an unknown perpetrator, but sustained minimal damage and nobody was hurt. Poland’s political leaders strongly denounced the arson attack. Poland’s President Andrzej Duda wrote on X that he condemned “the shameful attack.” Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski noted that the incident fell on the 20th anniversary of Poland joining the European Union along with nine other countries. Most of the new EU members were countries that had been under the Soviet sphere of influence for decades. He suggested it could be a Russian operation.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.