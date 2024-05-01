Remains of child found in duffel bag in Philadelphia neighborhood identified as missing boy

A decomposed body found in a duffel bag in west Philadelphia have been identified as a 4-year-old boy who authorities say was beaten to death. Damari Carter’s body was found March 18 in the city’s Mantua neighborhood by a worker who was cleaning out an alleyway. Police said Wednesday that the remains were identified through DNA testing. He was last seen alive in early December but wasn’t reported missing until Dec. 30. His remains were found less than half a mile from where he lived with his mother and her boyfriend. The couple is charged with murder in his death.

