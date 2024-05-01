Expanding clergy sexual abuse probe targets New Orleans Catholic church leaders

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities are expanding their investigation of clergy sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans to include church leaders suspected of shielding predatory priests and failing to report crimes to law enforcement. Louisiana State Police last week carried out a sweeping search warrant at the Archdiocese of New Orleans targeting a long-secreted cache of church records and communications between church leaders and the Vatican about the handling of clergy sexual abuse claims. The warrant revealed new details about the sex-trafficking investigation. Church officials in New Orleans and the Vatican did not respond to requests for comment.

