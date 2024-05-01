British police officer faces terror charge for showing support for Hamas on WhatsApp

LONDON (AP) — A police watchdog says a British constable is facing terror charges for showing support for Hamas on WhatsApp. The Independent Office for Police Conduct said Wednesday that West Yorkshire officer Mohammed Adil shared images supporting Hamas, which is banned and designated a terror group in the U.K. Adil faces two counts of publishing an image in support of a banned organization. The group says Adil shared the images on WhatsApp last fall. Adil has been suspended by the West Yorkshire force. He is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

