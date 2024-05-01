Biden administration weighing measures to help Palestinians bring family from region

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is weighing measures to help Palestinians living in the United States who want to bring family from the war-torn region. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday said the White House is “constantly evaluating policy proposals to further support Palestinians who are family members of American citizens and may want to come to the United States.” Jean-Pierre said discussions were underway but had no further details on how procedures might work.

