30 people are injured when a trailer overturns in southwestern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a trailer packed with people celebrating May Day has overturned in southern Germany, leaving 30 injured, 10 of them seriously. The German news agency dpa says the accident happened near the city of Freiburg. Police say rescue helicopters were deployed, including some from neighboring Switzerland, as well as a large number of rescue and police forces. Local papers said the trailer that was being pulled by an agricultural machine overturned.

