17-year-old boy charged with attempted murder after assaulting 3 at school in northern England

LONDON (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were assaulted with a sharp object at a secondary school in Sheffield in northern England. The school said a child and two adults received minor injuries in the assault Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at The Birley Academy, formerly known as Birley Community College. South Yorkshire Police sat the suspect was in custody.

