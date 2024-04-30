Poland is still not ready to adopt the euro, its finance minister says

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Twenty years after Poland joined the European Union, its finance minister says the country is still not ready to adopt the euro currency. The finance minister in the pro-European Union government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that membership of the eurozone, the currency union of 20 EU members, was not justified at this time. He said he believed that having its own currency, the zloty, helped Poland avoid recession during the global financial crisis and weather other shocks. On Wednesday, Poland and nine other countries will mark the 20th anniversary of their membership of the EU. Among the terms of admission is the eventual adoption of the euro.

