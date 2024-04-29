‘Welcome to Wrexham’ returns for a ‘nail-biter’ season, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney say

As the Wrexham A.F.C. Red Dragons are celebrating another advancement in the English soccer system to the third tier, its owners, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are still “all in” on their efforts to help turn around the once-struggling team. The experience is filmed for a FX docuseries called “Welcome to Wrexham” and season three debuts Friday. The chairmen say they’ve made an effort to have the new episodes catch up to real time, including positioning editing trucks outside games to get episodes ready faster. Ryan Reynolds tells The Associated Press it’s “an absolute nail-biter yet again.”

