This summer, John Krasinski makes one for the kids with the imaginary friend fantasy ‘IF’
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
John Krasinski doesn’t usually worry about reviews. But for his new film “IF,” he is “genuinely terrified” of the response from two people: His daughters. “IF,” about a young girl (Cailey Fleming) and her neighbor (Ryan Reynolds) who can see everyone’s imaginary friends including those that have gotten left behind, is one of this summer’s major studio releases opening on May 17. In a landscape full of brands and franchises, it’s the rare original idea that has the backing of a big studio, Paramount, and an ambitious scale and scope with an army of celebrity voices including Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Matt Damon.