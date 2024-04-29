Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ hits No. 1, experiences largest streaming week ever
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift continues to dominate in the week following the release of her 11th album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” The 31-track album has hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, tying Swift with Jay-Z for second-most No. 1 albums at 14. Only The Beatles, with 19 No. 1 albums, have had more. The album has amassed 2.61 million equivalent album units. A shocking 1.914 million of those units come from traditional album sales. It is the top-selling album of 2024 and experienced the biggest streaming week for an album in history.