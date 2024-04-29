Philips will pay $1.1 billion to resolve US lawsuits over breathing machines that expel debris

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medical device maker Philips will pay $1.1 billion to settle personal injury lawsuits in the U.S. over its defective sleep apnea machines. The announcement Monday is another step toward resolving one of the biggest medical device recalls in history, which has dragged on for nearly three years. Earlier this month the company reached a settlement with the U.S. government over the devices. The Dutch manufacturer did not admit any fault in the latest agreement. Philips has recalled more than 5 million of the machines since 2021 because their internal foam can break down over time and be inhaled by users.

