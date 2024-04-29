Mexico is taking Ecuador to the top UN court over the storming of the Mexican Embassy

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Mexico is taking Ecuador to the top U.N. court, accusing the nation of violating international law by storming the Mexican Embassy in Quito to arrest a former vice president who had just been granted asylum in Mexico. The April 5 raid, hours after Mexico granted asylum to former Vice President Jorge Glas, spiked tensions between the two countries that had been brewing since Glas, a convicted criminal and fugitive, took refuge at the embassy in December. Leaders across Latin America condemned the raid as a blatant violation of international conventions. Ecuador said Glas was wanted for corruption and not for political reasons, and that Mexico granting asylum was a violation of international accords. Hearings start on Tuesday.

