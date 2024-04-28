German police arrest a Russian man in connection with the fatal stabbings of 2 Ukrainian men

BERLIN (AP) — German police say two Ukrainian men have been stabbed to death and a Russian man has been arrested by authorities as a possible suspect in the killings. German news agency dpa reported Sunday that the two Ukrainians were killed on the premises of a shopping center in the village of Murnau in Upper Bavaria. The victims were 23 and 36 years old and lived in the southern German county of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Police arrested a 57-year-old Russian on suspicion of murder shortly after the slayings on Saturday evening. More than 1 million Ukrainian refugees came to Germany since Russia’s attack Ukraine in 2022. Germany is also home to a significant Russian immigrant community.

