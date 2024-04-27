Arrest warrant issued for man in fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer who was heading home from work. Chicago police say Saturday in a community alert that the warrant was issued Friday and that the department is seeking information that will lead to the man’s apprehension. Officer Luis M. Huesca was shot multiple times shortly before 3 a.m. on April 21. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police have said the 30-year-old Huesca was in uniform but wearing something on top of the uniform to cover it as is customary for off-duty officers. His vehicle was taken.

