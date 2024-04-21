Iran’s president arrives in Pakistan for 3-day visit amid tight security
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Islamabad on a three-day visit, during which he plans to discuss a range of issues with authorities in Pakistan’s capital, officials say. The visit is part of efforts by Islamabad and Tehran to mend ties which had briefly been strained in January, when the two sides carried out tit-for-tat strikes targeting militants accused of attacking their security forces. According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, the two countries will discuss a range of issues to “further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people contacts.”