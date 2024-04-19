The US attempts a new military deal with Niger in a last ditch effort to stay
By JESSICA DONATI and SAM MEDNICK
Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Two Western officials have told The Associated Press that the United States is trying to create a new military agreement with Niger that would allow it to remain in the country, weeks after the junta said its presence was no longer justified. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, said Washington was actively working on options for a revised deal aimed at retaining its foothold in the West African nation. Niger plays a central role in the U.S. military’s operations in Africa’s Sahel region, concerned about the spread of jihadist violence where local groups have pledged allegiance to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.